Rosemary E. Hajduk
Rosemary Hajduk passed away on November 8, 2020, at home surrounded by family. Rosemary was 95 years approaching 96 on the 25th of November. Rosemary was born in Hubbard, Ohio, daughter of Elizabeth and Dominic Bricillo. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph of 59 years; her mother; father; brother, Eugene and beloved sister, Janice.

Rosemary with her husband Joseph were the owners of Thirsty Duck and Tim's Taverns. She was an excellent cook, avid shopper and generous to both family and friends. Her passion was her family particularly her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and taking long drives that continued throughout her life.She was constantly amazed by God's beauty generously bestowed on us to enjoy.

Rosemary is survived by her sons, Joseph Jr. (Janie), Cecilia Dunn (Owen Sr.), Mary Elizabeth Schlachter (Doug); grandchildren, Owen (Elaine) Dunn Jr., Beth Ann Hajduk Crow (Jeremy), Adam Dunn (Rick), Christopher Schlachter (Grant) Eric Schlachter, Kellie Lynn Crowe (JD); and great grandchildren, Abigail Dunn, Owen Benton Dunn III, Benton Nelson Dunn, Jackson Nelson Dunn and was anxiously, awaiting her fifth great grandchild (baby-girl Crowe).

Friends and family are invited to visit on Tuesday, November 17th, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 2240 Castlewood Drive at Bellevue Road. Due to COVID-19 regulations facial covering and facial coverings with be required. Mass of the Resurrection immediately following at 11:00 a.m. with Interment in Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
