Rosemary Ellen (Jones) Litten



Rosemary Ellen (Jones) Litten of Lambertville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 5th, surrounded by her family.



Rosemary was born in Toledo on November 15, 1938 to Bertha Kiff Ullery. She graduated from Libbey High School. Rosemary had a career in business, dance, acting, professional modeling, and ultimately attained being a Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics for over 40 years. Mary Kay was not only a business to Rosemary, but a ministry, helping multitudes of women discover God's purpose for their lives.



Rosemary is preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Ullery; brother, William; sisters, Ruth and Delores. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob Litten; daughters, Julie (Ron) Matanick, Jackie (Tim) Mohler, and son Jonathan (Sue) Litten. Grandchildren, Joshua Matanick, Kayla (Jeremy) Holloway, Tyler (Maddy) Matanick, Cody Mohler, Alyssa Mohler; six great grandchildren; brother, Donald (Loleta) Harrington; sister, Sandra Wilhelm, and multitudes of nieces and nephews.



Her celebration of life will be Saturday, July 13th at 12:00 PM at Toledo Calvary church in Maumee, Ohio, with visitation starting at 10:30 AM.



The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Hospice of NW Ohio and all those who have blessed Rosemary in her journey. Rosemary's greatest joy was to pray and tell others about Jesus' love and salvation. Memorials may be made to Toledo Calvary Church. "Well done my good and faithful servant, you have run the race and now you are home".



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019