Rosemary L. (Bullinger) Zalewski



Rosemary L (Bullinger) Zalewski, 90, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, June 4 at Heartland in Sylvania, OH. She was born on December 16, 1928 to Blaise and Ludwina (Meyer) Bullinger in Fremont, OH.



Rose lived her life the way a life should be lived. She loved as one should love and was loved by nearly everyone she encountered. She had a heart of gold and a smile to match. Along with her husband, Stanley, they raised 5 boys that were their pride and joy. Rose extended her motherly love to many kids in the neighborhood. Some would stop by the house just to see her. She had a very special relationship with her "adopted" daughter, Debbie, that continued to the very end. She was in the Mothers Club, a Den Mother, and chaperoned many school field trips.



Rose didn't become Polish until she met Stanley and wholeheartedly embraced his culture. She loved polka music, especially that of her son, Joe. She encouraged and supported his music with The Golden Eagles, Holy Toledo, Toledo Polkamotion, and The DynaBrass. She liked to have fun and enjoyed watching others have fun. She gained many friends along the way and cherished her extended polka family.



She served The Lord as a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph in Fremont and later as a Deacon's wife at St. Adalbert in Toledo. She participated in the lay ministry program and served as a eucharistic minister. She, also, enjoyed singing in the St. Adalbert Church Choir, especially at Midnight Mass on Christmas.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Stanley, brothers Carl, Donald, Kenneth and sister Dolores Schock. She is survived by her sister Faye Sattler; children Joseph (Cynthia), James, John (Laura), Jeffrey (Shirley), and Jerry (Lisa); grandchildren Aaron (Olivia), Kirsten (Brooks), Robert, Joshua, Andrew (Ashley), Matthew (Kaitlin), Benjamin (Chantz), Emily, Christina (Paul), and Jessica (Robert); great grandchildren Allana, Aria, Braden, and Noah.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM at Wisniewski Funeral Home 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, June 11 2:00 PM at St. Joseph Church in Fremont, OH and there will be a short visitation period prior to mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019