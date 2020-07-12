1/1
Rosemary Luhrs "Ro" Cohen
Rosemary "Ro" Luhrs Cohen

On June 1, 2020, Rosemary "Ro" Luhrs Cohen, 74, formerly of Great Neck, NY, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Lewes, DE. Ro was born in Columbus, OH to Edward Witty & Odena Dale.

After her father's passing when she was 2, she moved in with her grandparents enjoying farm life in Texas. She moved to Toledo, OH when her mother remarried Millen Luhrs and their family grew adding two more girls. Ro attended DeVilbiss High School and then Bowling Green State University where she met her husband of 50+ years, Mitchell, and they were blessed with three wonderful children. In the early 1960's, Ro landed her dream job as a flight attendant with United Airlines where she worked for 45+ years traveling the world and sharing her love of travel with her family.

Wherever Ro went, the room lit up. Always up for a bottle of wine and a game of canasta (and most recently mahjong), she was known for her kind & loving nature, her close knit family & friends and her love of shopping, buying & designing jewelry and so much more.

She is survived by her loving husband, Mitch and their treasured children, Rebecca Berni (Robert) and their two children, Sydney & Cooper; Arielle Prichard (Andrew) and their two children, Mychaela & Daniel; and Joshua (Lauren) and their two children Henry & Benjamin; as well as her sisters, Martha Viegas & Ann Boyd.

Ro will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. She is forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made in her name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. (PanCAN) www.pancan.org

Or

To plant a tree in Israel in her name, go to The Jewish National Fund, www.jnf.org


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
