Rosemary Slaughterbeck
Rosemary Slaughterbeck, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital. She was born on March 26, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Allie and Marie Robison. Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of Waite High School. She worked as a secretary for Owens-Illinois for 40 years and was a member of the O.I. golden emblem club.
Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Tiger) Glass and Jodi Slaughterbeck; grandchildren, Ali Slaughterbeck and Tyler (Heather) Glass; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Aria and her siblings, Barbara Miller and Ronald (Patricia) Robison. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and siblings, Tom, Richard, Harry, Dutch and Boots.
Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to support the first responders.
A special thanks to Dr. Baldwin, Dr. Fernandes, Dr. Alkhalili, Dr. Thusay and Dr. Afolabi and the staff at St. Charles I.C.U. for all the wonderful care.www.freckchapel.com