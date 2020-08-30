1/1
Rosemary Slaughterbeck
1941 - 2020
Rosemary Slaughterbeck

Rosemary Slaughterbeck, 79, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital. She was born on March 26, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to Allie and Marie Robison. Rosemary was a 1959 graduate of Waite High School. She worked as a secretary for Owens-Illinois for 40 years and was a member of the O.I. golden emblem club.

Rosemary is survived by her daughters, Melinda (Tiger) Glass and Jodi Slaughterbeck; grandchildren, Ali Slaughterbeck and Tyler (Heather) Glass; great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Aria and her siblings, Barbara Miller and Ronald (Patricia) Robison. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert and siblings, Tom, Richard, Harry, Dutch and Boots.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd., Oregon, OH 43616, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday in the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to support the first responders.

A special thanks to Dr. Baldwin, Dr. Fernandes, Dr. Alkhalili, Dr. Thusay and Dr. Afolabi and the staff at St. Charles I.C.U. for all the wonderful care.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
SEP
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
