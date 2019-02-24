Home

Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
(419) 826-2631
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
204 Chestnut St
Swanton, OH 43558
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Swanton, OH
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
Swanton, OH
Rosemary (Schneider) Smith


Rosemary (Schneider) Smith Obituary
Rosemary (Schneider) Smith

Rosemary Smith, affectionately known as Rosie, age 89, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, February 22, 2019 at Swanton Health Care and Retirement Center surrounded by her three loving children. She was born November 15, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Leo and Mary Ann (Snyder) Schneider. On June 24, 1950, she married Howard E. Smith. They were married for 57 years until he passed away in 2007.

Rosie worked at Clevite-Harris/Tenneco in Napoleon, retiring in 1991 after 31 years of service with the company.

Rosie was a faithful and devoted member of St. Richard Catholic Parish and its Altar-Rosary Society. She loved spending time in her huge flower garden where many beautiful iris, daylilies and peonies grew because of her tender loving care. She resided at Swanton Health Care for the past 5 1/2 years where everyone seemed to know her because of her outgoing and genuine personality. Staff and residents said she always had a warm smile and a cheerful greeting for all.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard (Laura) Smith, Rose Butler, and Jerry (Susan) Smith; grandchildren, Chad (Carah) Faber, Megan (Scott) Palasik, Nicole (Jeremiah) Curtis, Stuart Smith, Ashley Smith, Izzy (Evan) Platte, Spencer Smith and Korbin Smith; great-grandchildren, Hanah Faber, Kaden Curtis, Alexa Faber, Kinley Curtis, Rylynn Faber and Karis Palasik.

Besides her husband, Howard, Rosie was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, one brother, and infant daughter, Cathy Louise.

Family and friends may visit Monday, February 25th from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where the Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton, with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Interment will take place in St. Richard's Memorial Garden at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Great Lakes Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy., Ste. 206, Toledo, OH 43606 or St. Richard Catholic Church, 333 Brookside Dr., Swanton, OH 43558.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019
