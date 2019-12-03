|
Rosemary Virginia "Mama Rose" Spencer
Rosemary Virginia "Mama Rose" Spencer, 91, was born to the late Mary and Armie Cole Sr. in Toledo, Ohio, on June 27, 1928. She was the second child of six children. There was one sister, Doris, four brothers, Armie, Jr., Robert, Norman, and Samuel. She departed this life into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 27, 2019.
Raised in Toledo, Ohio, she was a 1946 graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. Sis. Spencer was the first, Black teller employed by First National Bank, aka Fifth Third Bank. She decided to leave the bank and seek better employment opportunities. She was hired at Lucas Metropolitan Housing Authority from October 29, 1975, retiring on August 31, 1988. Sis. Spencer was the secretary and treasurer for Emmanuel Apostolic Tabernacle for over sixty years.
She is survived by son, Marvin (Tasha) Avery; brother, Samuel (Delores) Cole; granddaughters, Andrea (Jerome) Armstrong, Marcia (aka CeCe) Quinn; grandson, Richard (Tyisha) Quinn; great granddaughter, Ariana Green; great grandson, Jerome Armstrong, Jr.; great great granddaughter, Giana Kynard; great great grandson, General Kynard; nieces; nephew; cousins and a host of friends.
Wake service will be Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Emmanuel Apostolic Tabernacle, 602 Tecumseh Street, Pastor Alberta Witcher officiant, interment Willow Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019