The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (City of Zion)
701 Vance St.
Toledo, OH
Rosemary Woodson, affectionately known as Rose, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary attended Jesup W. Scott High School. Rosemary worked at Hunts Tomato Factory for several years before becoming disabled. She loved spending time with family, reading romance novels, hanging out at the library, cooking and volunteering in the community and at UTMC. Rosemary accepted Christ at an early age.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Bessie Woodson; father, James E. Woodson; sisters, Angela and Myrna Woodson; brothers, Bill, Jimmy and Clifford Woodson. She is survived by sons, Lanas (Veronica), Lamar (Karen) Woodson and Fate Roberts III; sisters, Seffie Strozier, Denise Woodson-Cornett, Theresa (Jerry) Bibbs, Tamara (Reginald) Glaze; brothers, Ray, Timothy and Kevin Woodson; grandchildren, Brandon (Chrissy), Dominique, Michael, Breanna, LaQuita (Marcus), LaNeisha, Jasmine, Jahnay, Jahwon, Heavenly, Essiah, Hay'Lah, Xavier; 16 great grandchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation will be at House of Day Funeral Home, 2550 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church (City of Zion), 701 Vance St., Toledo, Ohio 43607, Monday, January 20, 2020. Family hour 11 a.m. Funeral Services 12 p.m.

Special Thank You to those who cared for her through out her journey at SKLD Care Nursing and Ohio Living Health & Hospice nurses and aides.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020
