Rosetta P. Wilson
Rosetta P. Wilson, was called home on April 26, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital. She came into this life on January 1, 1935, in Decatur, Alabama.
Rosetta attended Libbey High School and was employed by Toledo Head Start Teacher and worked many other jobs. She was a faithful member at Ridgewood Church of Christ for fifty-eight years. She loved bible study and knitting.
She was preceded in death by parents, James and Esther Garth; sons, Ray, Roosevelt Jr., and Frederick; daughter, Michelle; brother, James Garth Jr; and sister, Sheila Garth.
Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory sons, Dennis, Rodney, Delbert; daughter, Madonna (Kevin Syph); daughter in laws, Beverly, Patricia and Anita; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; aunt, Minnie Payne of Dayton, Ohio; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Pitman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Wake service will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Bro. Kevin Syph, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. www.dalefh.com
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.