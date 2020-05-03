Rosetta P. Wilson
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosetta P. Wilson

Rosetta P. Wilson, was called home on April 26, 2020, at the Toledo Hospital. She came into this life on January 1, 1935, in Decatur, Alabama.

Rosetta attended Libbey High School and was employed by Toledo Head Start Teacher and worked many other jobs. She was a faithful member at Ridgewood Church of Christ for fifty-eight years. She loved bible study and knitting.

She was preceded in death by parents, James and Esther Garth; sons, Ray, Roosevelt Jr., and Frederick; daughter, Michelle; brother, James Garth Jr; and sister, Sheila Garth.

Rosetta leaves to cherish her memory sons, Dennis, Rodney, Delbert; daughter, Madonna (Kevin Syph); daughter in laws, Beverly, Patricia and Anita; eighteen grandchildren; thirty-four great grandchildren; aunt, Minnie Payne of Dayton, Ohio; special friends, Mr. and Mrs. Pitman; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Wake service will be Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service 11:00 a.m. at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, Bro. Kevin Syph, officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. www.dalefh.com

http://www.dalefh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
6
Wake
10:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved