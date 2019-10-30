Home

Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Rosette M. Hodnicki


1929 - 2019
Rosette M. Hodnicki Obituary
Rosette M. Hodnicki

Rosette M. Hodnicki, age 90, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 7, 1929 to Dominic and Hattie (Witkowski) Napolski. Rosette graduated from Woodward High School in 1947 and was employed as bookkeeper for Shrader Tire & Oil. She was a parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Rosette enjoyed crocheting and reading. She put family first and valued spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren more than anything.

Rosette is survived by her children, Cindy Hodnicki, Larry (Laurie) Hodnicki, and Lorrene (Terry) Schanke; grandchildren, Christopher Hodnicki, Matthew (Lindsey) Schanke, Gina (Greg) Purney, Kristy (Tommy) Patterson, and Jodi Schanke; 11 great grandchildren; and sister, Carol (Jim) Kutsche. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edwin T. Hodnicki; and brother, Ronald Napolski.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, Toledo (419)726-1583.

Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 30, 2019
