Rosiland Pettaway Rosiland Pettaway was born on November 15th 1948 in Toledo, OH to Leroy and Faye Holloway who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her two brothers: Vernon and Bruce Holloway. She passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020. She is survived by her family and friends who loved her dearly.

