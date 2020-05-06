Rowena Marshall
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rowena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rowena Marshall

May 15, 1924 - May 2, 2020

Rowena Mae (Roberts) Marshall gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 15, 1924, in Findlay, OH, to the union of Ernest and Carrie Roberts.

Rowena spent her life as a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren, taking them to church with her on Sundays and other functions.

Rowena was a graduate of Findlay High School. Before moving to Toledo, Rowena attended Mason Chapel AME. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed working with the children and young people at All Saints. As a result of her commitment to her church work, Rowena received the Certificate of Honor on Women's Day in 2006. She was a Sunday School Teacher, member of St. Agnes Guild, Episcopal Church Women, mother of the Acolytes, and served as the head of the church ushers.

On June 8, 1946, Rowena married Wilbur Beverly Marshall, Jr. and together they shared 70 years of marriage. To their union they had Wilbur "Rick" III, Warren "Steve" and Pamela.

She spent many hours, day and night, playing games on her computer. She also enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with her husband and neighbors.

Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Beverly Marshall, Jr.; her parents; brothers, Valjean (Peggy), Compton (Patricia), Melvin (Nellie), Austin (JoAnn) Roberts; and sister, Maxine (Jess) Williams.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Wilbur B. Marshall, III (Jackie), of Las Cruces, NM, Warren S. Marshall, Sr. (Brandy), of Toledo, OH, Pamela M. Holmes (J. Stefan), of Cleveland, OH; dear friend and mother of two of her grandchildren, Monica Majors; grandchildren, Michelle Tani (Tony), of Peoria, AZ, Darrin Marshall (Lauren), of Westport , CT, Shannon Flores (Estaban), of Las Cruces, NM, Heather and Chase Holmes, of Cleveland, OH, Sha'Ran, of Cleveland, OH, Shana, Kimberly Day (Brian Sr.), and Warren Marshall, Jr., all of Toledo, OH.; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.

Services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a Wake Hour at 10:00 a.m. at the House of Day Funeral Service. Due to Covid-19, services are limited to the immediate family. The service will be live-streamed on the House of Day website and Facebook page. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Officiant Father Gene Pearson.

www.houseofday.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Wake
10:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Service
11:00 AM
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved