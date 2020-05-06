Rowena MarshallMay 15, 1924 - May 2, 2020Rowena Mae (Roberts) Marshall gained her heavenly wings on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 15, 1924, in Findlay, OH, to the union of Ernest and Carrie Roberts.Rowena spent her life as a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She spent a lot of time with her grandchildren, taking them to church with her on Sundays and other functions.Rowena was a graduate of Findlay High School. Before moving to Toledo, Rowena attended Mason Chapel AME. She was a member of All Saints Episcopal Church for over 60 years. She enjoyed working with the children and young people at All Saints. As a result of her commitment to her church work, Rowena received the Certificate of Honor on Women's Day in 2006. She was a Sunday School Teacher, member of St. Agnes Guild, Episcopal Church Women, mother of the Acolytes, and served as the head of the church ushers.On June 8, 1946, Rowena married Wilbur Beverly Marshall, Jr. and together they shared 70 years of marriage. To their union they had Wilbur "Rick" III, Warren "Steve" and Pamela.She spent many hours, day and night, playing games on her computer. She also enjoyed playing Skip-Bo with her husband and neighbors.Rowena was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Beverly Marshall, Jr.; her parents; brothers, Valjean (Peggy), Compton (Patricia), Melvin (Nellie), Austin (JoAnn) Roberts; and sister, Maxine (Jess) Williams.She leaves behind to cherish her memory, children, Wilbur B. Marshall, III (Jackie), of Las Cruces, NM, Warren S. Marshall, Sr. (Brandy), of Toledo, OH, Pamela M. Holmes (J. Stefan), of Cleveland, OH; dear friend and mother of two of her grandchildren, Monica Majors; grandchildren, Michelle Tani (Tony), of Peoria, AZ, Darrin Marshall (Lauren), of Westport , CT, Shannon Flores (Estaban), of Las Cruces, NM, Heather and Chase Holmes, of Cleveland, OH, Sha'Ran, of Cleveland, OH, Shana, Kimberly Day (Brian Sr.), and Warren Marshall, Jr., all of Toledo, OH.; 18 great grandchildren; and a host of loving family and friends.Services will be Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., preceded by a Wake Hour at 10:00 a.m. at the House of Day Funeral Service. Due to Covid-19, services are limited to the immediate family. The service will be live-streamed on the House of Day website and Facebook page. Interment will be at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Officiant Father Gene Pearson.