Roy A. Huffman THE TRUCKER'S LAST RIDE He traveled the roads in years gone past. A life he chose and hoped it would last. Driving all night from state to state. Trying to get home and arriving so late. He parked his truck, now his engine has stopped. And those who love him; their hearts have dropped. He traveled the country with a smile of great pride. Now he drives the streets of Heaven. On the trucker's last ride. MAY GOD RIDE WITH YOU 10-4 AND GOODBYE Roy A Huffman 01/15/1964 - 04/15/2020, age 56 of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. He is survived by his loving wife, of 33 years, Darla Huffman (Hawkins) and daughter, Army Veteran, Jessica Huffman (Ken Bronikowski), who were at his bedside when he took his final breath. He was born in Monroe, MI on January 15, 1964 to Howard and Nadine Huffman. Roy was a devoted truck driver and long-time employee of Martin Transportation. He enjoyed watching sports, and was a true blue Michigan Wolverine fan. Roy is also survived by his father, Howard Huffman; brothers, Dave (Karen) Huffman, Howard (Nancy) Huffman; sister, Becky (Mike) Chapman; brother in law, Tommy Wyrick, whom he cared for; and great nephew, Jeremiah Hernandez, whom he also cared for. He is also survived by 3 other brothers in law, and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nadine; grandparents; and mother in law. Roy will be remembered for his loving and generous spirit as well as opening his heart and home to many loved ones in need. He was a loving husband and an amazing father. At Roy's request, services will not be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cancer Treatment Center. Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (419) 269-1111. Online condolences: blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020.