Roy Albert Scott III3/22/1934 - 10/22/2020Roy was born in Pottsville, PA and raised in Schuylkill Haven, PA, the only child of Roy Albert and Romaine Alma Scott. Roy was the president of his senior class at Schuylkill Haven High School and served as the captain of the football and basketball teams leading the Hurricanes to winning seasons. After graduation, he attended Wyoming Seminary for one year in preparation for admission to the U.S. Naval Academy. He entered the Naval Academy in 1953 and played on the football team. Unfortunately, a ruptured appendix derailed his naval and collegiate football careers. The following year he entered Cornell University where he graduated and then earned his PhD in chemistry. There he met Sonja "Sonnie" Butenhoff, his wife of 57 years.Their first child, Sonja (David) Baehren, was born in Ithaca, NY while Roy worked as an assistant professor in the department of chemistry at Cornell. The young family moved to Honolulu, HI where Roy served as an associate professor in the department of chemistry at the University of Hawaii. Their second child, Stuart (Susan) Scott, was born there. After two years, opportunity called in Columbus, OH at The Ohio State University. Roy spent the remainder of his career as a professor of biochemistry and was named professor emeritus upon his retirement.Roy and Sonnie built their home in Upper Arlington in 1970 where they lived until her death in 2015. Roy moved to Toledo the next year to be closer to Sonja and David.Roy dedicated himself to teaching chemistry and biochemistry. In addition to teaching, Roy also published his scientific research with his colleagues at Cornell and OSU.Roy enjoyed world and naval history, consuming every book on these subjects he could find, no matter how esoteric, and debating the finer points of naval warfare with his grandson, Lieutenant Benjamin Baehren of the United States Navy. His love of teaching extended to sports where he coached his kids' baseball and softball teams. He spent endless hours in the backyard teaching Stuart pitching while also catching his practice sessions (with the bruises to prove it). Stuart later pitched four years of college baseball for Ball State. Roy and young Stuart attended every OSU home football game, rain or shine, ensuring Stu would become a Buckeye fan for life. Roy was an avid golfer well into his 70s. He inspired in Stuart and Sonja the passion and appreciation, and somedays the curse, for the game he loved. He taught them the game and the entire family played the OSU Scarlet and Gray golf courses. Sonja played competitively in high school and went on to become a member of the OSU women's golf team. He is also survived by his granddaughter, Sarah Baehren.The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the Sunset House staff, to Jill Hawkins and staff, and LaSheeka Diggs and staff, for their compassionate care of Roy.There will be a private interment in Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services.