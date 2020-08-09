Roy Albert WhitmoreRoy Albert Whitmore, 82, of Perrysburg, passed away August 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Roy was born November 28, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Albert and Ruth (Mickens) Whitmore. He married Marvene Yohnke in 1964 and they shared 56 years together.Roy worked as an instrument specialist for BP Oil, retiring in 1996. He was an active member of 65 years at Calvary Church, where he was a youth leader, a deacon for 10 years and taught Sunday school for the junior high boys. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Roy loved to spend time with his family and will be missed by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife, Marvene; children, Angie Whitmore, Renee (David) Allen and Jonathan Whitmore; grandsons, Charles (Katie) Allen, Andrew Allen, Philip (Allison) Allen and Daniel Allen; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Silas, Charlotte, Addison and Carter; and sisters, Janet (Paul) Freeman and Susan Pioch; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Ralph Whitmore.Friends will be received Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler-Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1610 Conant Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Memorial contributions may be made in Roy's name to Calvary Church or the Sunshine Inc. of NW Ohio, 7223 Maumee Western Road, Maumee, Ohio 43537. Condolences may be made to the family online at: