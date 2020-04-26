Roy C. "Dad" Higginbotham
1922 - 2020
Roy "Dad" C. Higginbotham Roy "Dad" C. Higginbotham of Sylvania passed away April 22, 2020, at the age of 97. He was born on November 14, 1922 to the late Charles and Lida Higginbotham in Green County, Pennsylvania. Dad proudly served as a medic in the US Army, from 1943 to 1945, landing at Normandy. He married Mary Margaret Bourdeau upon his return. Dad was a groundskeeper at Ottawa Hills Cemetery until his retirement. He also worked as a greenskeeper at Sylvania Country Club, where he was a scratch golfer. Dad was a Life Member of VFW 2898. Left to cherish Dad's memory are his daughters, Robin (William) Dezanett, Bonnie Bourdeau-Morin and Sandy Giebel; son, William (Linda) Bourdeau; 9 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents; brother, Robert; sister, Ruth Fox; and grandson, Scott Morin. Dad loved all animals especially dogs and raccoons. He saved and adopted a number of raccoons and raised them at home. Dad was a very loving, generous and giving man. In his honor and memory please donate to the Toledo Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Due to the current circumstances, a memorial for Roy will be planned at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). To share memories and condolences with Roy's family please visit our website. www.NewcomerToledo.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
