Roy D. Hahn
January 21, 1951 - May 14, 2020
Roy David Hahn, 69, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. He was born in Grampian, Pennsylvania, on January 21, 1951, to Lewis and Betty (Mahlon) Hahn and enjoyed an upbringing that included a brother and three sisters. After graduating from high school, Roy enlisted into the United States Army where he honorably served our country during the Vietnam War.
Roy married the love of his life, Judith Ann Graham on August 19, 1972 in Toledo and together they raised their sons, David and Tim. Roy helped support his family as a Journeyman Pipefitter through the Local 50 for more than twenty-six years, taking medical retirement in 1999. Though retired, he was proud of his union and remain active, helping out with different activities including the yearly parades.
Roy an avid outdoorsman in his youth, enjoyed taking trips hunting and fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley on a regular basis and often rode with the Delta Legion Riders. Roy was often consulted by those around him for advice or help problem solving. He was proud to be a Veteran, proud of his family and treasured providing for those he loved. In his quiet time, he could often be found reading a book by one of his favorite authors, especially Anne McCaffrey with his canine companion Eva by his side.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of forty-seven years, Judith; sons, David and Tim; grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylyn; brother, Donald; sisters, Audrey (Robert), Jeanette (Rick) and Kathy; and canine companion, Eva. He was preceded by his parents.
Friends may gather with face masks from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, Wednesday, May 21, 2020, at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419) 865-8879, where funeral services with be held privately. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com
www.neville-funeral.com
January 21, 1951 - May 14, 2020
Roy David Hahn, 69, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home. He was born in Grampian, Pennsylvania, on January 21, 1951, to Lewis and Betty (Mahlon) Hahn and enjoyed an upbringing that included a brother and three sisters. After graduating from high school, Roy enlisted into the United States Army where he honorably served our country during the Vietnam War.
Roy married the love of his life, Judith Ann Graham on August 19, 1972 in Toledo and together they raised their sons, David and Tim. Roy helped support his family as a Journeyman Pipefitter through the Local 50 for more than twenty-six years, taking medical retirement in 1999. Though retired, he was proud of his union and remain active, helping out with different activities including the yearly parades.
Roy an avid outdoorsman in his youth, enjoyed taking trips hunting and fishing. He enjoyed riding his Harley on a regular basis and often rode with the Delta Legion Riders. Roy was often consulted by those around him for advice or help problem solving. He was proud to be a Veteran, proud of his family and treasured providing for those he loved. In his quiet time, he could often be found reading a book by one of his favorite authors, especially Anne McCaffrey with his canine companion Eva by his side.
To cherish his memory, he leaves his loving wife of forty-seven years, Judith; sons, David and Tim; grandchildren, Tyler and Kaylyn; brother, Donald; sisters, Audrey (Robert), Jeanette (Rick) and Kathy; and canine companion, Eva. He was preceded by his parents.
Friends may gather with face masks from 2:00pm to 6:00pm, Wednesday, May 21, 2020, at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419) 865-8879, where funeral services with be held privately. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com
www.neville-funeral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 20 to May 22, 2020.