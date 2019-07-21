Roy E. Riegle



Roy E. Riegle, 79, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at MercyHealth-St. Charles Hospital. He was born on September 1, 1939 in Arlington, Ohio to Willis and Esther Riegle. Roy worked 36 years for the Lutheran Home as a Supervisor of maintenance, security, housekeeping and laundry. He retired from Four Seagate where he worked for years as a boiler operator. Roy was a member of First St. John Lutheran Church. He was the former head 4-H advisor of the Mavericks Saddle Club and a member of the Keystone Cops in Findlay. Roy collected tractors and enjoyed yard work and fixing equipment.



He will be dearly missed.



Roy is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rita Riegle; son, Steve (Danielle) Riegle; grandsons, David Roy Riegle and Wayne (Elizabeth) Schmitz; sister, Mary Jane Coppler; brothers, Bruce, Paul, and Jim; his second son, Louran (Maria Peters) Maire and children and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Ann; sister, Betty Higley and brothers, Richard, Edward, Everett, and Wayne.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Arlington, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, Parkinson's Foundation Ohio or the donor's choice.



