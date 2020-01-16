Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Roy E. Tuggle Sr.

Roy E. Tuggle Sr. Obituary
Mr. Roy E. Tuggle, Sr.

Mr. Tuggle, Sr., 67, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Lakes of Monclova of Northwest Ohio. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked for the International Laborers #500.

He is survived by mother, Christine Fitzpatrick; children, Roy, Jr., Marcus, Amber, Damien, Shalisa, Darnell and Kenneth; 12 grandchildren and 10 siblings.

Funeral Services 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020
