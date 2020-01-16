|
Mr. Roy E. Tuggle, Sr.
Mr. Tuggle, Sr., 67, passed Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at the Lakes of Monclova of Northwest Ohio. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked for the International Laborers #500.
He is survived by mother, Christine Fitzpatrick; children, Roy, Jr., Marcus, Amber, Damien, Shalisa, Darnell and Kenneth; 12 grandchildren and 10 siblings.
Funeral Services 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020