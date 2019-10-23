|
|
Roy E. Weir
Roy E. Weir, 92, of Temperance, MI, died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio. Born January 24, 1927, in Hoboken, NJ, he was the son of Frank and Alvina Weir. Roy was a 1944 graduate of DeVilbiss High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1945-1946. He married Coral Jeanne Theaker in 1948, and was employed with Ohio Bell from 1944 until his retirement as a foreman in 1981.
Roy was a 53 year Masonic member, having served as Worshipful Master of the former Triad Lodge, #708 in 1973, current member of the Barton Smith Lodge #613, F.&A.M and Zenobia Shrine. After his retirement in 1981, he moved to Clearwater, FL, and joined the Tampa Shrine Oriental Band for 10 years, serving both as Past President and Treasurer. He was also a member of the Sylvania Moose and was an avid golfer having 4 Hole-in-ones throughout his career with his last just recently at Bedford Hills ,hole 9, on the Irish course.
Roy is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Jeanne; daughters, Barbara, Jill and Pamela; sister, Marilyn; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Frank.
Visitation will be from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral Services on Saturday will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Masonic Services and conclude with Pastor Robyn Kistemaker of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Temperance. Interment services, along with military Honors, will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo, Ohio
Memorials may be made to the s Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019