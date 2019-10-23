|
Roy F. Wittich
Roy F. Wittich, 98, of Toledo, died October 19, 2019, at his home. Roy was born on November 29, 1920 in Toledo, grew up in Swanton, and moved back to Toledo in his teens.
He was a 1939 graduate of Libbey High School. Roy worked as a driver for Duff Truck Line for over 30 years. Roy was married for 71 years to the love of his life, Dorothy (Oswald) Wittich, until her death in 2013. Roy was a longtime member of St. Petri Lutheran Church. He enjoyed playing in various bands over the years.
Roy is survived by his daughter, Sharon (Gary) Stofan, of Maumee; son, William (Deb) Wittich; grandson, Joshua Wittich and great-grandson, Taylor, of Santa Cruz, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by parents, Fred and Myrtle Wittich; sisters, Helen Allen, Doris Balk, Myrtle Rupley, Ruth McGovern, Nina Soldner; brothers, Howard, Paul and Melvin Wittich.
The family would like to thank Hospice nurse Jennifer Schmidt and caregivers Marsha Ellis, Michelle Spillett, Sabrina Schlachter and Diane, all who made it possible for dad to stay in his home.
Friends may visit with the family at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, on Friday, October 25 from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial contribution to St. Petri Lutheran Church, St. Lucas Lutheran Church or Ohio Living Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 23, 2019