Roy Frank and Jeannette LaVerne Showman
Roy Frank Showman passed away on November 7, 2020. His wife, Jeannette LaVerne Showman passed away shortly after on November 12, 2020. They loved each other for 60 years and shared 56 wonderful years of marriage together.
Roy was born in Gallipolis, Ohio on December 13, 1942. He was the son of George and Anna Showman. He attended Springfield High School (1960) and the University of Toledo, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Education. He retired as the Head Supervisor for Trade & Industrials at Penta County Vocational schools. He enjoyed starting his own construction and book businesses after retiring from Penta.
Jeannette was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 13, 1946. She was the daughter of Wesley and Dorothy Foley. She attended Springfield High School (1964). She worked as an Administrative Assistant at Owens Community College then finished her career at the Andersons. After retiring, she and Roy worked together in their construction and book businesses.
Roy and Jeannette loved their country. Roy served in the United States Army as a Sergeant E5 from 1964-1967, stationed in Fort Knox, KY and Pioneer Kaserne (Hanau Germany). Roy and Jeannette also believed in service to their community. Roy was a volunteer fireman from 1960-1977 for Springfield Township Fire Department Station #1, rising to Assistant Chief. Roy and Jeannette were active members of VFW, American Legion, Eagles, and Zenobia Shrine. Roy coached many baseball, softball, and basketball teams through the years, and Jeannette was the best fan at all their children and grandchildren's events. She could often be heard above others in the crowd with her enthusiastic cheering.
Roy and Jeannette loved to spend time with family and friends. Roy's favorite pastimes were golf, bowling, and fishing. They enjoyed the warm weather and spent the last 20 winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Roy and Jeannette will always be remembered for their willingness to help and serve others. Regardless of the time or place, they were always there to lend a helping hand.
They are survived by their children, Roy (Andrea) Showman II, Dorianne (Brad) Cox, and Nicole (Steve) Manter; grandchildren, Alexis (John) Schieman, Andrew Cox, Bryce Showman, Nick Showman, Jack Showman, Kyle Manter, Brianna Showman, Ben Showman, Tim Cox, and Emily Cox; great grandchildren, Amelia and Jackson Schieman. They are also survived by his sister, Annette; his brother, Terry; and many nieces and nephews. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jim. Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will hold a small graveside service with immediate family that will be available on youtube live (please contact family for details). In addition, we will have a Celebration of Life Memorial for Roy and Jeannette in the summer of 2021.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
in honor of Roy and Jeannette. Link to donate is https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/fundraiser/3031010