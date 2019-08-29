Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Wake
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Church
2519 Stickney Ave
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
New Covenant Church
2519 Stickney Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Johnson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Johnson Obituary
Roy Johnson

Born: December 29, 1953 - August 23, 2019

Roy Allen Johnson leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Felipa, children; Jermaine Johnson, Jimmy Urbina, Robert Lee Johnson III, Ashley Lydia Johnson, John B. Urbina, Chartavia Hinton, siblings; Adalaide (Maurice) Fields, Michael (Darlene) Lane, Leslie Rogers, Lora Vells (Ronnie) Blanton, Brenda (Renard) Russell, Brona Lynn Johnson, Robert (Jackie) Johnson Jr., Lila Ann (Keith) Johnson, Bethany (David) Brooks, Eddie (Willa) Norrils, Will (Jameelah) Johnson and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, Uncle Ben (Heather) Lane, nieces and nephews.

Services are Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:00 am wake, 11:00 am funeral at New Covenant Church, 2519 Stickney Ave., visitation Friday 4 - 6:00 pm at House of Day Funeral Home.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now