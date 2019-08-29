|
|
Roy Johnson
Born: December 29, 1953 - August 23, 2019
Roy Allen Johnson leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Felipa, children; Jermaine Johnson, Jimmy Urbina, Robert Lee Johnson III, Ashley Lydia Johnson, John B. Urbina, Chartavia Hinton, siblings; Adalaide (Maurice) Fields, Michael (Darlene) Lane, Leslie Rogers, Lora Vells (Ronnie) Blanton, Brenda (Renard) Russell, Brona Lynn Johnson, Robert (Jackie) Johnson Jr., Lila Ann (Keith) Johnson, Bethany (David) Brooks, Eddie (Willa) Norrils, Will (Jameelah) Johnson and his grandchildren, great grandchildren, Uncle Ben (Heather) Lane, nieces and nephews.
Services are Saturday, August 31, 2019 10:00 am wake, 11:00 am funeral at New Covenant Church, 2519 Stickney Ave., visitation Friday 4 - 6:00 pm at House of Day Funeral Home.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 29, 2019