Mr. Roy Lee Brown
Mr. Brown, 70, passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Advanced Healthcare Center. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.