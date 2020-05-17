Roy Lee Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Roy Lee Brown

Mr. Brown, 70, passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Advanced Healthcare Center. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 9 and 10 a.m. respectively, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Wake
09:00 - 10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
MAY
20
Funeral service
10:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved