Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Roy Thomas Johnson Sr.


Roy Thomas Johnson Sr. Obituary
Roy Thomas Johnson, Sr.

Roy Thomas Johnson, Sr., 54, of Toledo, passed away on April 12, 2019, at home. He was born on March 11, 1965, in Glasgow, Kentucky, to Charles Thomas and Margaret Jane (Parker) Johnson. Roy was a truck driver for 15 years.

He is survived by his loving children, Crystal (Nathan) Giles, Roy Thomas Johnson, II (McKayla Perzynski), Isaac Michael Johnson; grandchildren, Ashlynn, Alexia; siblings, Lisa Karen (Jerome) Plewa, Jimmy (Lucy) Hawkins; life partner, Lynne Blakemore; and many more loving family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; and niece, Jennifer.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, in Oregon on Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 12-4 p.m. with a service to be held at 4 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Paws and Whiskers.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019
