Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
R.T. Brady Jr.


1935 - 2019
R.T. Brady Jr. Obituary
R. T. Brady, Jr.

R T Braddy Jr. born January 4, 1935. He was the 4th of fourteen siblings. He passed on July 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. After 40 years he retired as an Inspector from Unicast.

He is survived by his wife, Augustine (Tina) Braddy; children, Alvin Braddy (Pamela), Toni Jones-Allen, Theresa Braddy, Arteia Minnick (Kevin); twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday 5-8:00 p.m. Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel, funeral service Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Rev. Raymond Bishop pastor, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019
