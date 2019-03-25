Ruben Cantu



Ruben Cantu, 76, of Genoa, Ohio, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Toledo inpatient facility of Hospice of Northwest Ohio, after a lingering illness. Ruben was born in McAllen, Texas on July 20, 1942 the son of Magdaleno and Francisca (Alameda) Cantu. He married Deborah S. Green in Toledo, Ohio on October 11, 1965 and she survives.



Ruben was a freight conductor for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 31 years, retiring in 2002. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and a member of the Genoa American Legion Post #324, Genoa. Ruben was a 1960 graduate of Genoa High School and throughout the years he has remained an avid Genoa Comet fan, attending many athletic events. He enjoyed woodworking with his wife Deborah, exhibiting and selling at craft shows in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Ruben liked to fish and spend time with his friends of the ROMEO Club; Retired Older Men Eating Out and was a friend of Bill W. for 35 years. His real love was always his family especially his grand and great-grand children. They were truly the apple of his eye!



Ruben is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Deborah, son, Victor (Matthew) Cantu, daughter, Paula (Justine) Cantu, daughter-in-law, Amy Gibbons, grandchildren, Jessica (Pearce), Sarah (Nate), Brittany (Eric), Nick (Alexis), Austin and Jacob, great-grandchildren, Timmy, Gracyn, Bailey, Cori, Kaden, Gregory, Rhett, Mason and one on the way, brother, Raul (Pat) Cantu, sisters, Rosa Cantu and Josie Sanchez. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Robert & Richard Cantu, Mary Garza and nephew, Allen Cantu.



A service for Ruben will be conducted at 11 A.M., Wednesday, March 27, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St. Genoa, OH, with visitation from 9-11 preceding the service. The family has suggested, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio, 3100 W. Central Ave. #150, Toledo, OH 43606 or the American Legion Post #324, Genoa, P.O. Box 130, Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019