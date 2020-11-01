Ruben Garcia
Ruben Garcia, 69, of Perrysburg, passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 at the U of M Medical Center with his loving wife of 43 years by his side, following complications from a long awaited kidney transplant surgery.
Ruben was raised in Toledo, graduated from Scott High School, and in later years completed some college courses. Ruben served in the US Air Force, where he was proudly stationed at NORAD. He married Gerarda "Gerri" Cordero and they had 43 beautiful years together. Ruben was a proud UAW member and retired from Jeep after 31 years where he developed many friendships. He most enjoyed his 17 years as a forklift driver and working in the PQI Art Department, where he created murals for the Jeep plant, coordinated the Employee Art Show, was on the first committee for the Toledo Art Fest, and designed t-shirts for Annual Jeep Father's Day Car Show, of which he was also a committee member.
Ruben was a self taught, award-winning artist. He loved using pastels, charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, and more. While Ruben participated in local art shows, such as the Jeep Employee Art Show, he most enjoyed being selected for the UAW Daimler-Chrysler National Training Center Artists at Work Exhibition, where his work and passion came together allowing him to meet and chat with other hard working artists like himself.
Ruben had many other interests. He took great pride in his yard and flowers, attending car shows, bicycling, listening to music, trying new restaurants, and most of all traveling and camping to National Parks throughout the US with his family and his sketchbook. Ruben loved spending time with his wife and family, especially his two grandsons, for whom he was a father figure to his "little buddies."
Ruben was full of life, humor, generosity and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Gerarda "Gerri" Garcia; children, Andrea Garcia and David Garcia; grandsons, James and Jacob Garcia; siblings, Mary (Joe) Sifuentes, Maria (Gilbert) Delgado, Delia (Ruby Lopez) Garcia, Elisa (Marty) Stevens, Cecilio Garcia, Rick Garcia, and Daniel (Angel) Garcia; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Antonia (Duenez) Garcia; sister, Juanita Thompson; and nephew, Rick Fonseca-Garcia.
Friends will be received Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service and words of remembrance at 6:30 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg OH (419) 874-3133. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg Ohio. Burial will be private. In honor of Ruben's memory, beginning November 3, memorial contributions may be made to the Ruben Garcia Memorial Fund. One hundred percent will be designated toward his two grandsons educational fund via Huntington Bank, 690 West South Boundary St. Perrysburg, OH 419-254-7034. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
