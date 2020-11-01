1/1
Ruben Garcia
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben Garcia

Ruben Garcia, 69, of Perrysburg, passed away Sunday October 25, 2020 at the U of M Medical Center with his loving wife of 43 years by his side, following complications from a long awaited kidney transplant surgery.

Ruben was raised in Toledo, graduated from Scott High School, and in later years completed some college courses. Ruben served in the US Air Force, where he was proudly stationed at NORAD. He married Gerarda "Gerri" Cordero and they had 43 beautiful years together. Ruben was a proud UAW member and retired from Jeep after 31 years where he developed many friendships. He most enjoyed his 17 years as a forklift driver and working in the PQI Art Department, where he created murals for the Jeep plant, coordinated the Employee Art Show, was on the first committee for the Toledo Art Fest, and designed t-shirts for Annual Jeep Father's Day Car Show, of which he was also a committee member.

Ruben was a self taught, award-winning artist. He loved using pastels, charcoal, acrylic, watercolor, and more. While Ruben participated in local art shows, such as the Jeep Employee Art Show, he most enjoyed being selected for the UAW Daimler-Chrysler National Training Center Artists at Work Exhibition, where his work and passion came together allowing him to meet and chat with other hard working artists like himself.

Ruben had many other interests. He took great pride in his yard and flowers, attending car shows, bicycling, listening to music, trying new restaurants, and most of all traveling and camping to National Parks throughout the US with his family and his sketchbook. Ruben loved spending time with his wife and family, especially his two grandsons, for whom he was a father figure to his "little buddies."

Ruben was full of life, humor, generosity and kindness. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Gerarda "Gerri" Garcia; children, Andrea Garcia and David Garcia; grandsons, James and Jacob Garcia; siblings, Mary (Joe) Sifuentes, Maria (Gilbert) Delgado, Delia (Ruby Lopez) Garcia, Elisa (Marty) Stevens, Cecilio Garcia, Rick Garcia, and Daniel (Angel) Garcia; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alberto and Antonia (Duenez) Garcia; sister, Juanita Thompson; and nephew, Rick Fonseca-Garcia.

Friends will be received Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service and words of remembrance at 6:30 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg OH (419) 874-3133. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg Ohio. Burial will be private. In honor of Ruben's memory, beginning November 3, memorial contributions may be made to the Ruben Garcia Memorial Fund. One hundred percent will be designated toward his two grandsons educational fund via Huntington Bank, 690 West South Boundary St. Perrysburg, OH 419-254-7034. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
3
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Rose Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home - Witzler Shank Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
I'm gonna miss,my big brother, He is my hero,growing up, his smile,will always be In my memory, his funny jokes, will be missed, but most of all, his love,for his family,, will be greatly missed, You will always be in heart, big brother, Love you, bro....
Danny Garcia
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved