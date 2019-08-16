Home

IN LOVING MEMORY OF
MICHEAL JASO
September 12, 1979 -
August 16, 1999
I wish I could see you one more time, come walking through the door... But I know that is impossible, I will hear your voice no more.
I know you can feel my tears, and you don't want me to cry, yet my heart is broken because I can't understand why someone so precious had to die.
I pray that God will give me strength and somehow get me through.. As I struggle with the heartache that came when I lost you.
Love You! Miss You!
From All of Us -
The Jaso Family
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Aug. 16, 2019
