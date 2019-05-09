Ruben T. Parraz, II



Ruben Tomas Parraz, II, died unexpectedly May 1, 2019. He was born February 21, 1989 to Ruben and Christina (Martinez) Parraz. Ruben graduated from Anthony Wayne High and was a construction worker for Hawaiian Pool Company.



Ruben was all about family and friends, and always wanted the best for everyone. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his parents and his son Gabriel Parraz, who was his world; his siblings DeAna, Mario, Jose, Angelica Parraz, and Eric Goncz. He is also survived by his special uncles Mundo, Kevin and Jesse, his special aunts Raquel, Connie, Rebeca and Olga (Micky); ; grandparents Edmundo and Margaret Ruiz, Sr.; nephews Alex, Mario,II, and nieces Angel and Amarie and Maria.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, May 9 from 2-8 p.m. The funeral will begin the in the mortuary on Friday, May 10 at 10:15 followed by Mass at Immaculate Conception Church at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.



