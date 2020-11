Ruby E. McLaughlinRuby E. McLaughlin, 96 formerly of Toledo and Oregon, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Waterville Health Care Center. Ruby was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 21, 1923 to Thomas and Margaret (Daffron) Creps. She retired from Libbey Owens Ford. Ruby was a member of the former Oakdale United Methodist Church.Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Susan (Joseph) Caruso; grandchildren, Lindsay, Anthony, Jessica, Tiffany; several great-grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas McLaughlin; daughter, Nancy.Private family services will be held with interment at Lake Township Cemetery. Assisting the family with arrangements Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel.