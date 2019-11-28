The Blade Obituaries
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Wake
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Worship Center
2210 Collingwood Blvd.
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Worship Center
2210 Collingwood Blvd.
1924 - 2019
Ruby E. Peterson Obituary
Ruby E. Peterson

Mrs. Ruby E. Peterson, age 95 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 in the Toledo Hospital. Ruby was born in Memphis, Tennessee on November 19, 1924 to the union of Robert C. and Evelin (Harris) McNeal.

Ruby is survived by her loving daughters, Rhonda and Edythe Peterson; 8 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Dale Riggs Funeral Home, 572 Nebraska Ave. on Friday Nov. 29, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 30, 2019 at Worship Center, 2210 Collingwood Blvd. at 11:00 A.M. where the wake will be held from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A,M. Ruby's pastor, Bishop Edward Cook will be giving the eulogy; Elder James Smith Officiant. Interment services will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 28, 2019
