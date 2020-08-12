1/
Ruby I. Baker
1960 - 2020
Ruby I. Baker

Ruby I. Baker, age 60, of Maumee, died August 6, 2020, in her home. She was born on July 16, 1960, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Walter and Elsie Baker. Ruby was a longtime resident of the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center since the late 1970's. She moved into Anne Grady Services supported living in 2016.

Ruby will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. A wake service will be held from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. (419)531-4424.

www.wisniewskifuneral.net



Published in The Blade from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Wake
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, Inc.
2426 N. Reynolds Rd.
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 531-4424
