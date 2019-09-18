|
|
Ruby J. Eddings Iler Farkas
With deep regret and sorrow my brother and I announce the passing of our firecracker of a mother on September 15, 2019. To her great grandchildren she was called Grandma Hollywood. Because she always wore her sunglasses outside. The glasses were a gift from her granddaughter-in-law Peggy. She was born in Russellville, Kentucky on December 2, 1929 to her parents, Brodie and Nina (Nash) Eddings. As an adult she had many careers, and loved everyone of them.
Starting out in her early twenties she worked in a flower shop which helped her years later when she owned her own flower shop. She also owned a uniform shop in California. She designed a beach cover up she called "A Happy Coat" for a company in California called Eeni Meeni Bikini. She worked for Dr. Alex Farkas, her second husband in his medical office as his assistant and office manager in Ohio and California. After his death she worked for a speech pathologist as their accountant. After moving to Las Vegas she got her real estate license. She was a real estate agent there for 25 years. She traveled extensively, North Africa, Majorca Spain, Mexico, Hawaii and many more.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Michael) Grohnke; son, Billy Iler Jr. and seven grandchildren, Don and Peggy Grohnke, Holland, OH., Bill and Kristen Grohnke, Arlington, OH., Chasin Iler, Arizona, Sarah Iler, California, Samuel Iler, Toledo, Jackson Iler, Toledo, and Lucas Iler, Toledo and five great grandchildren, Breanna Grohnke, Brittany (Andrew) Frost, Brandon Grohnke and Dylan Grohnke. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Boyd Eddings and Curtis Eddings and sister-in-law, Belle Eddings.
Services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Peace at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania at 12 noon. Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home, (419)535-5840.
I want to thank the Jewish Federation for all they did for my mother and for us. There are not enough words to express how grateful we are to have them in our lives and hearts. I also want to thank my Jewish Community for always being there to lend a helping hand.
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019