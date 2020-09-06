Ruby L. Baker5/9/1920 - 09/03/2020She may have only stood 4'10" tall, but if you knew Ruby, you know her strength, her spirit, and her impact on this world was immense. Born May 9, 1920 to Allen and Grace (Bowersox) Gibbons in Grand Rapids, OH, Ruby graduated from Grand Rapids H.S. (1938) and became a cosmetologist. She married Marvis Baker, a fellow hairdresser, on Aug. 6, 1940. They had three children and placed roots in Waterville before he passed away. From the 1940s-1980s, she owned three local beauty shops — one in Grand Rapids, two in Waterville — and once held the record for the longest-running independent business in Waterville. Once retired, she continued to do hair at Browning Masonic Community.She actively supported her community, as well as other professional women, through her service to the Waterville American Legion, AW Business & Professional Women (BPW) chapter, and Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her children, Diane Wielinski, Darrel Baker (Cheryl), Duane Baker (Micki); 5 grandkids, Keri Espen (Donnie), Michelle Winters (Jeff), Matt Wielinski (Tracee), Jessica Baker-Ritenour (Josh), Abbie Spillis (Mike); 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.The family will receive guests, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, (419-381-1900) 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo. Private burial at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio or the American Legion Whitehouse post.