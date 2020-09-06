1/1
Ruby L. Baker
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby L. Baker

5/9/1920 - 09/03/2020

She may have only stood 4'10" tall, but if you knew Ruby, you know her strength, her spirit, and her impact on this world was immense. Born May 9, 1920 to Allen and Grace (Bowersox) Gibbons in Grand Rapids, OH, Ruby graduated from Grand Rapids H.S. (1938) and became a cosmetologist. She married Marvis Baker, a fellow hairdresser, on Aug. 6, 1940. They had three children and placed roots in Waterville before he passed away. From the 1940s-1980s, she owned three local beauty shops — one in Grand Rapids, two in Waterville — and once held the record for the longest-running independent business in Waterville. Once retired, she continued to do hair at Browning Masonic Community.

She actively supported her community, as well as other professional women, through her service to the Waterville American Legion, AW Business & Professional Women (BPW) chapter, and Beta Sigma Phi. She is survived by her children, Diane Wielinski, Darrel Baker (Cheryl), Duane Baker (Micki); 5 grandkids, Keri Espen (Donnie), Michelle Winters (Jeff), Matt Wielinski (Tracee), Jessica Baker-Ritenour (Josh), Abbie Spillis (Mike); 10 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive guests, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer SW Chapel, (419-381-1900) 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd, Toledo. Private burial at Ottawa Hills Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Sight Center of Northwest Ohio or the American Legion Whitehouse post.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes Southwest Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
To the entire family- so sorry for your loss. Ruby was an amazing and spirited woman. She will be dearly missed. Thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love- Gregg and Krista Davis
Krista
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved