Ruby M. Root
Ruby M. Root, age 87 of Toledo passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. She was born October 23, 1932 in Tazwell, TN and moved to Toledo as a young girl. She loved being a homemaker and took a lot of pride in doing so.
The widow of James Root who died in 1980, she is survived by her son, Randy (Vicki) Root; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) and Tim (Betsy) Root; great-grandchildren, Nathan, James and William; and sister, Christine Deszell.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Walker Funeral Home (419-841-2422) and condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com