Ruby Preston
1936 - 2020
Ruby Preston

Ruby Preston, age 83, of Holland, passed away May 11, 2020. Ruby was born November 6, 1936 in Radnor, West Virginia to Harvey and Louise (Potter) Browning. She loved the Lord and served him well. Most importantly, Ruby was a wonderful Mother, a friend to all and will be missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Ruby was also preceded in death by her husband, Leo Preston and all of her siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Cheryl Phillips, Leo Scott (Terri) Preston; grandchildren, Joshua (Leaha) Fitch, Christopher Fitch, Matthew (Erin) Fitch; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Fitch, Vinesca Fitch, Colorado Fitch and McKenzie Fitch; along with feline companions, Minnie and Lilly.

The family will receive guests Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 1:00 p.m. at Springfield Township Cemetery in Holland. A Celebration of Ruby's Life will also be held on Saturday, June 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Christian Fellowship Church, 6711 Pilliod Road in Holland, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Fellowship Church in Ruby's memory.

Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
MAY
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Springfield Township Cemetery
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Christian Fellowship Church
