Ruby Rose Astles
1930 - 2020
Ruby Rose Astles

Ruby Rose Astles (Burgess) passed peacefully at home surrounded by her 'girls' Tracey (Terry) Lewis and Julie (Ken) Krieg on August 29, 2020. Ruby was born October 1, 1930 to Violet (Crawley) and Victor Burgess in London, Ontario, Canada. Ruby was preceded in death by her older sister, Mildred (Fred) Lapierre, brother, Tom (Dorie) Burgess, and younger sister, Violet (Bob) Pickering. Ruby is survived by her younger brother, Bill (Jo) Burgess, and the light of her life her 6 grandchildren, Nathan (Stephanie), Joshua, Morgen, Kendall, Courtney, McKenzie (Travis) Dietrich and great grandbaby, Blake Dietrich.

Ruby graduated from HB Beal Technical High School and worked for the Department of Veterans Affair as an executive secretary. She married, Gale Astles, moved to California and continued her career with Sunoco Oil. Ruby and Gale settled in Toledo, Ohio where they created a successful aerial photography company, State Aerial Farm Statistics, for 60 years.

Ruby had many talents. She was a champion at crosswords, an amazing bowler, a good doubles tennis player, a decent skier and a reluctant sailing first mate. She loved a good round of golf and enjoyed a hole in one on the Metro West course in Orlando. Ruby had a love of gardening brought over by her parents from England. Her skill with cross stitching produced many treasured pieces, and she loved bird watching, especially the Decorah Eagles. Ruby loved her slots and hit the Florida Fantasy Five lottery!

But Ruby's true love was her family. She could be found cheering on her grandkids at tennis matches, basketball and soccer games or playing poker. Ruby created lasting family memories by taking everyone to Abaco, Bahamas. Her quick wit sharpened by crosswords, sassy responses and love of manhattans will be remembered.

A private family memorial was held at Toledo Memorial Park to celebrate a life well lived.

Contributions can be made to Raptor Resource Project & Heartland Hospice whose impeccable care by Ashley and Kathy were a comfort to Ruby and her family. Her ability to vape till the end was an amazement to all at Hospice! Lastly mom was given a gift when caregiver Cindy came into her life and took loving care of Rubes like she was family. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
