Services Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home 407 North Countyline Street Fostoria , OH 44830 (419) 435-6694 Resources More Obituaries for Rudolph Coburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rudolph "Coby" Coburn

1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) FOSTORIA - Rudolph "Coby" Coburn, a longtime educator and coach at Fostoria High School who became head football coach of St. Wendelin High School, died Thursday in Three Creeks Senior Living, in Gahanna, Ohio. He was 79.



He had cancer and dementia, his son, David Coburn, said. He went to Gahanna two years ago to be closer to treatment and family.



"He never wanted to move from Fostoria," his son said. "His heart stayed in Fostoria the whole time."



He closed his Fostoria High career after more than 20 years as a guidance counselor.



"He knew how to reach kids," his son said. "I remember even as his son, he a lot of times didn't tell me what to do, but would show me the options and put out the possible decision that needed to be made and let you make your own decision.



"He wanted every kid to be successful. It didn't matter where you came from, what color you were," his son said.



He formerly taught science at Fostoria High, from which he graduated in 1957. He played football, wrestled, and ran track. A Navy veteran, he served aboard an aircraft carrier in the Pacific Ocean.



Afterward, his son said, Mr. Coburn and a few Fostoria friends ran into their former coach, Dick Small, who had moved on to Defiance College. Mr. Coburn enrolled at Defiance and played football there. He was co-captain in 1963 with longtime friend Gene Peluso, who later became St. Wendelin's football coach.



With that encounter, Mr. Coburn "was in the right place at the right time," his son said. "He was the first college graduate of his family. That turned his life around, and my sister's and my life around."



Starting in the early 1970s, Mr. Coburn was an assistant football coach at Fostoria High. After he retired, he became an assistant to Mr. Peluso at St. Wendelin. In 1997, he was named head coach at the Catholic school. That year, his son became head football coach at Indian Lake High School, a post he retains.



"He was a typical coach of that era. He wanted things done a certain way," his son said. "But at the same time he was compassionate about and cared deeply about his players, just as they cared about him. He developed a lot of long-lasting relationships with players and coaches."



Mr. Coburn was St. Wendelin coach through the 2000 season.



He believed football to be the ultimate team game - 11 players working in harmony, play after play, his son said. He didn't like to draw attention to any player or any member of the coaching staff and, for that reason, didn't like halls of fame.



"He believed in the group effort and the strength of the team, rather than the individualism," his son said. "He was a master at making sure you never got too high, you never got too low."



He was born Aug. 20, 1939, in Fostoria to Laura and Harold Coburn. He was white. He had black friends and witnessed their encounters with racism.



"He was very strong to make sure we understood there's no place in the world for racism, and that you should judge a man by the content of his character, not the color of his skin," his son said.



He was a former member of First Presbyterian Church and attended Wesley United Methodist Church, Fostoria.



In retirement, he and former colleagues played regularly at Loudon Meadows Golf Club southeast of town.



His marriage to the former Jane DeMuth ended in divorce.



Surviving are his longtime partner Mary Elsea; daughter, Kristy Clay; son, David Coburn; sister, Judy Hook, and five grandchildren. He regarded Ms. Elsea's two great-grandchildren as his own, his son said.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, with funeral services will be at 7 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to the Imagine For Youth Foundation to benefit its Micah Hyde football camp or a .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries