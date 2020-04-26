Rudolph "Rudy" Robon
1933 - 2020
Rudolph "Rudy" Robon Rudolph "Rudy" Robon, 86, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away peacefully at The Landings of Oregon, on April 23, 2020. Rudy was born on July 16, 1933, to Joseph and Mary (Halka) Robon in Lake Township. He was a Lake High School alumnus, and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Rudy was 1 of 6 selected to attend West Point Military Academy. On February 22, 1957 he married the love of his life, Janet (Cooper). Rudy worked as a salesman for Procter and Gamble for 36 years, where he excelled being the top salesman. He loved golfing, playing shuffle board and cards. What he cherished most was his family who will dearly miss him. Rudy is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; daughter, Sandra (Marlon) Wharton; son, Steven (Kelly) Robon; grandchildren, Michelle Payne, Melissa (Andy Dortsch) Robon, Charles Wharton, Kyle (Lindsay) Robon; great-grandchildren, Dominic, Donald, Anna Lynn, Logan; brother, Marvin (Nancy) Robon; 2 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Maryann Robon. Private funeral services will be held. Graveside services will be held with full military honors performed at Lake Township Cemetery on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 11:45 am. The family would like to welcome the public and will be practicing social distancing. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family. The family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Landings of Oregon as well as Jason from Ohio Living Hospice for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy in Rudy's name may be directed to Ohio Living Hospice, 1730 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43614. www.egglestonmeinert.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Lake Township Cemetery
