Langeland Family Funeral Homes Comstock Chapel
6121 King Highway
Kalamazoo, MI 49048
(269) 345-6464
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
McCamly Plaza Hotel, Montgomery Room
50 Capital Ave SW
Battle Creek, MI
Rudolph William Hirzel


1928 - 2019
Rudolph William Hirzel Obituary
Rudolph William Hirzel

Formerly of Toledo, Rudolph William Hirzel peacefully passed away at home on November 8, 2019 in Climax, Michigan. This extraordinary man was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 16, 1928 to Swiss-Americans, and his childhood was filled with work and play at Hirzel Canning, the family business. A World War II veteran, he served on the Pacific Front in Korea and was honorably discharged at the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was awarded a B.S. in Agriculture and then a M.S. in Food Technology at Michigan State University. On October 29, 1954, he married the love of his life, Myra Hathaway. After teaching at Oregon State University, Rudy then attended The Ohio State University where he was conferred a Ph.D. in Horticulture, specializing in Microbiology in 1964. He was subsequently hired by the Kellogg Company, where he worked for 25 years. As the Director of Advanced Technology, he was instrumental in the development and improvement of almost every food product produced during this time period. Rudy's second job was farming and he was active in local township and county boards. He often participated in agricultural research studies and he was recognized as Farmer of the Year by Calhoun County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his wife, Myra (née Hathaway), having celebrated 65 years of marital bliss, and his children son Rudolph (wife, Denise) of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Daughter-in-law Karen (Dan) Couture of Brownstown Township, Michigan, son Andrew (Tamara) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, son Nicholson (Kris) of Augusta, Michigan, daughter Amy (Michal) Olszewski of Ann Arbor, Michigan. He was preceded in death by two children, daughter Robinson Schneider and son Frederic Hirzel, along with his parents Carl and Lena Hirzel, siblings Karl Hirzel, Sr., Catherine Stucky, Helen Haas and Elsie Rose Marie Hirzel. He was the patriarch of a large clan, with 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, numerous nephews and nieces and those fortunate to be his 'children by choice'. He could always be relied upon to impart his wisdom with great conviction and his advice was surprisingly concise and accurate. His life was full of family and love and he garnered great respect.

A celebration of life open house will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at McCamly Plaza Hotel, Montgomery Room, 50 Capital Ave SW, Battle Creek, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to (www.lovetotherescue.org) or The Haven of Rest Men's Shelter, 11 Green Street, Battle Creek, Michigan 49014 (www.thehavenbc.org). Please read the full obituary and leave memories and condolences online at Rudy's personalized guestbook: https://www.langelands.com

Published in The Blade on Nov. 14, 2019
