Russell E. Peterson
Russell E. Peterson passed away unexpectedly at his home in Coronado, Panama on September 11, 2019 where he and his wife, Candace, had lived since retiring in 2016. Russ was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Walter and Elizabeth Peterson. The family moved to Toledo in 1954. Russ received his Bachelor degrees from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa and his MBA from University of Toledo.
He joined the family business, Toledo Thermal Equipment, and became President of the same in 1995, and the company was renamed soon after to Peterson Thermal Equipment. He enjoyed reading, exercise, bridge, and Trivia. He is survived by his wife, Candace, sister Shirley Karam, and brother Raymond Peterson.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019