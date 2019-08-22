|
|
Russell E. Small
1934-2019
Russell E. Small passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019. Russell resided in Morenci, MI, during the summer and Wauseon, OH, in the winter months. Prior to that he was a long-time resident of Toledo, Ohio. Born to parents Art and Mable Small. Russell served in the U.S. Army and was a very proud American.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Alice Ann Small; his brother, Orville Small; children, Donald Burnett (Kim), Cheryl (Jim) Piasecki, Samantha Small (Dave) Mark Small (Patricia), Greg Small, Dale Allemeier (Donna), Dawn Burnett and Johnny Black. He has 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, son and grandson.
A Celebration of Life for Russ will be held Sunday, August 25th, at the Green Valley Campground Clubhouse, 11500 Morenci Rd., Morenci, MI 49256 at 1:00 pm. Military Service by Morenci American Legion will begin at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019