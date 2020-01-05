Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
View Map
Russell J. "Chick" Kohl


1922 - 2019
Russell J. "Chick" Kohl Obituary
Russell "Chick" J. Kohl

Russell "Chick" J. Kohl, 97, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at The Manor of Perrysburg. He was born on January 25, 1922, in Perrysburg to Russell and Maude E. (Lusher) Kohl. He married Ruby V. Gray.

Chick proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII. He was employed for over 30 years with Maumee Plumbing and Heating Supply before retiring in 1992. Chick enjoyed bowling, in his younger years, and playing cards as well as gardening and taking care of his yard.

Chick is survived by his loving son, Douglas A. (Kim) Kohl; grandson, John W. (Christy) Frank; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brothers and sisters.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to a . Condolences can be shared online at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
