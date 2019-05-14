Russell L. Fuller Jr.



Russell L. Fuller Jr., 89, of Oregon, Ohio passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Russell was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on July 15, 1929 to Russell and Bernice (Beyers) Fuller Sr. He graduated from Waite High School and served in the United States Marine Corps. Russ worked for Seaway Beverage as a delivery driver and account manager. He later worked in the maintenance department for Oregon City Schools, retiring in 1991. In retirement, Russ enjoyed wintering in Clearwater, Florida. Russ enjoyed vegetable gardening, fishing on Lake Erie, and cooking for family and friends.



Russ is survived by his son, Russell (Ellie) Fuller III; grandchildren, Rusty Fuller, Clint Fuller, and John (Diana) Fuller; great-grandchildren, Nick, Trent, Tyler, Dayna, Max, and Lia; great-great-granddaughter, Oakley; son-in-law, Calvin Leech; and sisters, Dolores Eckel and Snook Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marlene; daughter, Cheri Leech; and sisters, Peggy and Jeanette.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00pm. Private graveside services will be held in the mausoleum of Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to a .



Published in The Blade from May 14 to May 15, 2019