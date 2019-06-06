Russell L. Holland "Bud"



Russell L. Holland, 67, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bud was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 31, 1951 to Richard and Pearl (Hiatt) Holland. He graduated from Waite High School in 1969 and was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 23, 1973, he married the love of his life of nearly 46 years, Christine Spillis. He retired from Chrysler Jeep Corporation in 2018 after 45 years. Bud was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Indians, coached youth baseball, and was a pitching coach. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bud was a longtime member of the North Toledo Sportsmen's Club. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was a founding member of the "B.B. C".



Bud is survived by his wife Chris; sons, Shon (Krista) Holland and Michael (Jill) Holland; grandchildren, Leo, Ella, Sam, Abby, Carson, and Cavin; siblings, Karen (Paul) Summers, Rick (Kathy) Holland, Ed (Marsha) Holland, Bob (Chris Jr.) Holland, and Loni (Phil) Bambino; mother-in-law, Jenny Short; brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Spillis; special relatives, Kevin (Chris) Koffel and Tim Sager; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith Holland.



The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00pm – 8:00pm, where a VFW service will be held at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Jerome Catholic Church, or Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.



