Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner Street
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jerome Catholic Church
300 Warner Street
Walbridge, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell L. "Bud" Holland


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Russell L. "Bud" Holland Obituary
Russell L. Holland "Bud"

Russell L. Holland, 67, of Millbury, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bud was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 31, 1951 to Richard and Pearl (Hiatt) Holland. He graduated from Waite High School in 1969 and was a veteran of the United States Army. On June 23, 1973, he married the love of his life of nearly 46 years, Christine Spillis. He retired from Chrysler Jeep Corporation in 2018 after 45 years. Bud was a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Indians, coached youth baseball, and was a pitching coach. An avid hunter and fisherman, Bud was a longtime member of the North Toledo Sportsmen's Club. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church and was a founding member of the "B.B. C".

Bud is survived by his wife Chris; sons, Shon (Krista) Holland and Michael (Jill) Holland; grandchildren, Leo, Ella, Sam, Abby, Carson, and Cavin; siblings, Karen (Paul) Summers, Rick (Kathy) Holland, Ed (Marsha) Holland, Bob (Chris Jr.) Holland, and Loni (Phil) Bambino; mother-in-law, Jenny Short; brother-in-law, Paul (Linda) Spillis; special relatives, Kevin (Chris) Koffel and Tim Sager; along with many nieces, nephews, loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith Holland.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road (east of I-280) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00pm – 8:00pm, where a VFW service will be held at 6:00pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner Street, Walbridge, where the family will greet friends beginning at 10:00am. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, St. Jerome Catholic Church, or Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now