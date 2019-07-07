|
|
Russell L. Jacobs, Sr.
Russell L. Jacobs, Sr. age 77, of Maumee, OH, passed away June 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born January 5, 1942, in Deemston, PA, to James and Bessie (Waugh) Jacobs. Russ was employed with Champion Spark Plug for 22 years, and retired after 16 years from the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Northern Light #40, Fort Miami, Calumet Chapter #191, Calumet Council #133 and St. Omer #59.
Russ is survived by his wife, Charline L. Jacobs; children, Russell (Nanci) Jacobs, Jr., Kimberley (James) Potter and Charles Jacobs; five grandchildren, Robyn, Kaity, Jacob, Izabell and Vincent.
The family will receive guests, Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, (419-381-1900). A Celebration of Russ' Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in Russ' memory.
To leave a special message for Russ' family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019