Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell L. Jacobs Sr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell L. Jacobs Sr. Obituary
Russell L. Jacobs, Sr.

Russell L. Jacobs, Sr. age 77, of Maumee, OH, passed away June 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born January 5, 1942, in Deemston, PA, to James and Bessie (Waugh) Jacobs. Russ was employed with Champion Spark Plug for 22 years, and retired after 16 years from the Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Northern Light #40, Fort Miami, Calumet Chapter #191, Calumet Council #133 and St. Omer #59.

Russ is survived by his wife, Charline L. Jacobs; children, Russell (Nanci) Jacobs, Jr., Kimberley (James) Potter and Charles Jacobs; five grandchildren, Robyn, Kaity, Jacob, Izabell and Vincent.

The family will receive guests, Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, (419-381-1900). A Celebration of Russ' Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Russ' memory.

To leave a special message for Russ' family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now