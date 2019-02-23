Russell M. Shoemaker



Russell M. Shoemaker, 76, of Maumee, Oh, passed away February 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Russ was born in Toledo to Russell and Rita (Fritz) Shoemaker. He is a graduate of Central Catholic High School and the University of Toledo. He worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years retiring from the Mansfield office. With the love of his life, Ruthann, they raised seven children. Russ dedicated his life to God becoming a Deacon in 1992 and serving St. Mary of the Snows in Mansfield and most recently St. Joan of Arc in Toledo. Russ was also active in prison ministry, Catholic Charities Food Pantry, Knights of Columbus (4th Degree Knight), and past president of Toastmasters. He was the perfect example of what a husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather should be. He was a very active participant in each of their lives. With them, he enjoyed traveling, sharing great advice, and couponing.



He is survived by his bride of 35 years, Ruthann; children: R. Patrick (Shelley) Shoemaker, Molly Mallory, Kerrie Alexander, Michele (Chris) Frederick, Melissa (Jim) Amspoker, Michael (Mandy) Maglott and Roy Shoemaker; grandchildren: Ariel, Noah, Derrik, Autum, Michael, Sydney, Ryan, Lia, and Lincoln; his loving sister Marita (Robert) Head and many nieces and nephews, and his faithful canine companions: Duncan and Dudley.



Friends may visit the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Sunday, February 24th from 1:00-6:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 25th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614 at 10:30 a.m. with the Reverend Monsignor Marvin G. Borger, the Vicar for Clergy, as the Principal Celebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.



Donations may be made to and the Toledo Area Humane Society. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



