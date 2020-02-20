|
Russell Owen Brogan
Russell Owen Brogan 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Perrysburg Ohio.
He was born on June 19, 1939 in Sebring, OH. He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Donna (nee Foster); his two sons, Michael and Bryan; his two daughters, Tracey McCann and Tamara Smith and four grandsons, Jonathan McCann, Steve McCann, Ryan Smith and Trenton Brogan and two granddaughters Heather and Taryn Smith and his dog Monkey. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ann Brogan; sister, Patricia and his wife of 40 years, Loretta.
Russell was a high school athlete and excelled at basketball, baseball and football. He continued his love of sports as an adult playing soccer, volleyball, softball and golf as well as coaching soccer. Russel worked at the American Shipyards in Lorain, OH as a computer controller for 20+ years, upon it's closure he took his skills to Moen until his retirement, a skill he learned in the Army from which he was a Veteran. Russell was an avid reader and enjoyed travel, watching sports and most of all singing karaoke with his wife Donna.
Friends and family will be received between 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Russell and Donna's home in Perrysburg, OH. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, OH (419-874-3133) Online condolences:
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020