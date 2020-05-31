Russell R. Cook
1961 - 2020
Russell R. Cook

10/22/1961 - 05/27/2020

Russell R. Cook, age 58, of Holland, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on October 22, 1961 to Ralph and Leona (Hagemeyer) Cook in Toledo.

Russell was a graduate of Perrysburg High School in 1979. After graduation, he was a truck driver for Peak Transportation, then Advanced Distribution Services, Motor Carrier Services, followed by Pohl Transportation, then DHL. He currently worked in the production department at First Solar. Russell was a member of the Perrysburg Eagles. He loved bowling, fishing, spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed the Star Wars and Harry Potter Franchises. He was always cheering on the Ohio State Football team and The Miami Dolphins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Miller; brother-in-law, Robert Miller; mother-in-law, Susan Evener. Russell is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Amber (Joe) Archambeau, Samantha (Cliff) Shaffer; sister, Sharon (Gary) Deer; brother, Thomas Roe Sr.; sister, Sandra Adams; father-in-law, Thomas Evener Sr.; brother-in-law, Thomas (Kim) Evener; sister-in-laws, Laura (Michael) Mangan, Darla (Bryan) Husen; along with many nieces and nephews.

Family and Friends will be received on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. We encourage social distancing and safe practices throughout the visitation and service. Masks are encouraged but not required. Entombment to follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 28, 2020
Rusty will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to you. May God comfort you and give you strength.
Matthew Gloor
Family
